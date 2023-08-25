Judge Humayun Dilawar transferred to IHC after facing life threats

District and sessions court judge Humayun Dilawar, who convicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, has been transferred to the Islamabad High after receiving life threats, it has been learnt.

Humayun Dilawar wrote a letter to IHC Chief Justice on his return from UK and informed him of facing severe security threats.

The judge expressed concern over an unpleasant incident in court on behalf of the protesters. The judge said he also faced protests and threats while training in the UK.

PTI workers staged a protest against Humayun Dilawar and the police prevented protesters from reaching the judge. The court ordered transferring the judicial officer to the IHC due to security concerns and threats.

It was further revealed that Judge Humayun Dilawar sent the application to the Registrar IHC on August 17 and request for transfer. He said a social media campaign was launched against him after the Chairman PTI case verdict.

Advertisement

He said threats were received from different people from all over the world. He requested to be transferred to the Special Courts or the High Court.

Soon after, Judge Humayun Dilawar was demoted and declared Officer on Special Duty (O.S.D) on the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

A notification has been issued by the IHC Additional Registrar on instruction of Chief Justice Aamir Farooq. Judge Humayun Dilawar has been asked to report to IHC.

Earlier on Friday, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the PTI chief’s appeal challenging the Toshakhana verdict. During the hearing, the judge observed that the trial court which convicted former prime minister “did wrong”.

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) legal counsel Amjad Parvez did not appear before the bench citing ill health. The court adjourned the hearing and said it will announced verdict on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard a petition challenging IHC’s decision to remand the case back to the judge who had convicted him, and observed that the trial court hastened Toshakhana’s verdict.

Advertisement

It acknowledged the “procedural defects” in Khan’s conviction but opted to wait for the IHC’s decision on the former premier’s plea seeking suspension of the three-year sentence.

Earlier this month, a local court sentenced the PTI chairman to a three-years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 after finding him guilty in the Toshakhana case.