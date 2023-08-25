JUI-F delegation calls on PM Kakar

Mayor Karachi urges Caretaker PM to release funds for mega projects
Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab called on Caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. Muraza Wahab...
ISLAMABAD:A 14-member delegation of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) led by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.
The delegation congratulated the prime minister on assuming the charge of his office and expressed best wishes for him.
The JUI-F leaders also paid tributes to the prime minister for promptly initiating effective actions to successfully evacuate the people stranded in a chairlift in Battagram.
PM Kakar directed the relevant authorities to ensure safety arrangements and strict monitoring of all the chairlifts across the country.
Earlier, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to UK Dr Muhammad Faisal called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here.
He congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed good wishes for him.
The envoy got instructions from the prime minister on the improvement of relations between Pakistan and the UK.
