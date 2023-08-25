Justice Ibrahim Khan takes oath as PHC Chief Justice

PESHAWAR: Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan on Friday took oath of his office as the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath during a ceremony at Governor’s House.

On this occasion, Haji Ghulam Ali felicitated the Chief Justice Peshawar High Court on assuming his new responsibility.

The oath taking ceremony was attended by Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan, honorable judges of Peshawar High Court, lawyers’ community and caretaker provincial ministers.

Muhammad Ibrahim Khan was appointed as the acting Chief Justice after Musrat Hilali was elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan last month.

The Judicial Commission recommended appointment of Justice Muhammad Ibrahim as the Peshawar High Court Chief Justice.

President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of PHC CJ under Article 175-A (13) of the Constitution and on the advice of the prime minister.

Brief Profile

Muhammad Ibrahim Khan has been a judge of the Peshawar High Court since 11 August 2016.

Khan was born in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 15 April 1962. He studied at Cadet College Kohat from 1974 to 1979 and at Khyber Law College affiliated with the University of Peshawar.

Muhammad Ibrahim Khan worked as an Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) in Kohat from 1 November 1993 to 1 December 1994. He was transferred to Charsadda as an AD&SJ and remained there from 8 December 1994 to 30 April 1995.

He was transferred to Mansehra and served as AD&SJ from 8 May 1995 to 24 May 1995. He served as a section officer of KP’s Law Department from 1 June 1995 to 30 April 1997.

He again served as AD&SJ in Charsadda from 5 May 1997 to 12 December 1997, in Peshawar from 18 December 1997 to 15 June 1998, and then again in Haripur from 23 June 1998 to 30 May 2002.

He was elevated to District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) and posted in Shangla from 31 May 2002 to 18 January 2003. He served as a presiding officer of the labour court in Haripur from 27 January 2003 to 2 May 2007.

He was appointed as a judge in Anti-Terrorism Court of Abbottabad from 8 May 2007 to 1 December 2008. He served a session court judge in Dera Ismail Khan, Hangu and Mardan.

He was posted judge of Anti-Terrorism Court in Peshawar from 8 April 2011 to 24 January 2013. He worked as an administrative judge of accountability court in Peshawar from March 2013 to March 2016.

He was inducted into Peshawar High Court (PHC) as an additional judge on 11 August 2016 and confirmed as permanent judge on 1 June 2018. He will continue until his superannuation n 14th April 2024.