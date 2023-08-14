Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar named as Caretaker CM Sindh

MQM and PPP have agreed on caretaker candidate.

Maqbool Baqar name was given by Murad Ali Shah.

MQM has agreed on name of Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar.

KARACHI: The deadlock between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) over the appointment of the caretaker chief minister of Sindh has ended.

Sources claim that MQM and PPP have agreed on a candidate. MQM Coordination Committee has agreed on the name of Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar.

Maqbool Baqar was given by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and opposition leader Rana Ansar from MQM suggested Justice (r) on the advice of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA). The name of Maqbool Baqar has been approved.

It is expected that Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar will take oath tomorrow. Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori will administrate the oath from Maqbool Baqar.

Opposition leader Rana Ansar has reached the Chief Minister’s House, to formally announce the name Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar.

It should be noted that Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar belongs to Karachi and he started to practice after receiving an LLB degree from the University of Karachi. He was the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court and after that served in the Supreme Court.

Designated Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar said that this is a very important responsibility in difficult situations and he will try to solve people’s problems. He said, “I will play a role to maintain the supremacy of law and constitution”.

Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqar said that the Election Commission should hold elections and the caretaker government will assist ECP in this regard. He said efforts will be made to conduct elections according to the constitution and law.