Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar takes oath as Caretaker CM   

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori administered oath.

Outgoing CM Murad Ali Shah and others attendant ceremony.

Diplomats, businessmen and military officials also participated.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar took oath of office on Thursday.

Governor Khan Kamran Tessori administered oath to the caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh.

Political leaders including Murad Ali Shah, former ministers of Pakistan People’s Party(PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement(MQM) and Grand Democratic Alliance(GDA) participated in the ceremony at Governor House Sindh.

Foreign diplomats, businessmen and military officials also participated in the ceremony.

Who is Caretaker Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar

Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar Born in 1957 and belongs to Karachi. Maqbool Baqar completed his LLB from University of Karachi and joined the Bar in 1981.

Advertisement

Maqbool Baqar was appointed as a judge of Sindh High Court in 2002 and then as Chief Justice of Sindh High Court in 2013.

Also Read Checks for Gujjar nullah affectees to be prepared in 15 days: Murad Shah KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said checks the...

Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2015 and retired as a judge of the Supreme Court on April 4 2022.