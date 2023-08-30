Justin Bieber’s Instagram Transforms Into “Fan Account” For Wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are embracing the final days of summer with a vacation, following their recent appearance in New York City. The couple attended the launch event for a new lip product from Rhode, Hailey’s skincare brand, showcasing their distinct fashion choices.

After a considerable hiatus, the 29-year-old singer made a return to Instagram on August 25th in conjunction with the release of SZA’s music video for the song “Snooze,” in which Justin appeared as a guest. His previous Instagram post had been related to Rhode, more than three months prior.

Marking his reentry to the platform, Justin shared a photo of himself gazing affectionately at Hailey as she held her young niece. Since then, he has posted three additional sets of images, with the most recent offering a glimpse of their vacation. Among these, one carousel displayed the couple aboard their private jet en route to their destination. Another one showed them posing happily by a lakeside.

Advertisement

While many fans celebrated Justin’s return to Instagram, some playfully teased him for seemingly turning his account into Hailey’s.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Advertisement

“Seems like Hailey’s taken over Justin’s page too,” one user commented.

“I’m not following her, but now it feels like I am,” another fan jokingly noted.

There were playful remarks about Hailey’s activity on Justin’s account as well:

“Hailey’s trying to post as much as possible before she logs off from his page,” one comment read.

In contrast, some defended Justin’s Instagram content, emphasizing his affection for Hailey:

“He’s not posting about her enough.” “Now he’s posting too much about her!” some comments said.

Advertisement

“He genuinely adores his beautiful wife; he’s posting about her 24/7 and my man just doesn’t care,” another fan stated.

Also Read When Selena Gomez shade Justin Bieber’s girlfriend on Instagram Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's teenage love story captivated fans. Their relationship...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.