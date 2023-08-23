Kanye West Convinced God Wants Him To Be President

Despite facing public scrutiny, Kanye West remains unwavering in his determination to pursue his presidential ambitions.

As reports suggested, the rapper behind “Donda” remains entirely committed to his bid for the 2024 presidential campaign, viewing it as a divine calling. Even as he enjoys a vacation in Italy alongside Censori, he plans to intensify his campaign efforts upon returning to the United States.

Having previously ventured into the presidential arena in 2020, West expended over $12.4 million from his own funds, though the endeavour ultimately proved unsuccessful. While the official process is yet to be formalized, he submitted paperwork with the Federal Election Commission during that year, designating himself as a presidential candidate under the banner of ‘The Birthday Party’.

The rationale behind this unique moniker was elucidated by Kanye West, who explained that the celebration would extend to everyone upon their victory. He framed his presidential pursuit as a service to a higher calling: “when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.”

A source disclosed that West’s guiding vision involves placing Christ at the centre and emphasizing principles such as farming, technology, and sustainable living as essential for humanity’s salvation.

Advertisement

As he prepares for his second presidential endeavour, Kanye West has enlisted Censori’s assistance to manage his financial matters through a special power of attorney. Additionally, he has partnered with the controversial founder of American Apparel, Dov Charney, to propel his Yeezy brand forward. The aim of this collaboration is to allow West to concentrate more fully on his 2024 presidential aspirations.

The source highlighted West’s firm belief that he has been chosen by a higher force to serve as a bridge for concepts like freedom, equality, healthy living, and economic growth across generations. Unlike his previous run, where he competed against Donald Trump and Joe Biden, West is poised to execute his new campaign strategy in a more structured and effective manner in the months ahead.

Confident in his ability to garner necessary voter support, West has expressed his conviction in distinct terms, noting that he has sold more shoes than the total popular vote in past American elections.

“Ye believes he can reach the necessary voters to secure the 2024 election,” the source concluded.

Also Read Kanye West Views New Wife Bianca Censori As ‘Perfect’ First Lady For 2024 Kanye West reportedly holds the belief that his newlywed wife, Bianca Censori,...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.