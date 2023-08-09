Kanye West Inspired By ‘Wife’ Bianca Censori For His Grand Return

Kanye West is preparing for a comeback, drawing newfound confidence from his purported spouse Bianca Censori.

As per a source, “Bianca has been collaborating with Kanye on some design projects, and they both believe their fashion endeavours will have a significant cultural impact.”

The insider continued, “Kanye has been deeply motivated. He’s engaged in design, composing music, and finding inspiration.” The 46-year-old artist reportedly feels that he’s standing at the edge of a significant resurgence in his career.

Recently observed together in Rome, the Flashing Lights singer appeared inseparable from his Australian partner, suggesting a strong bond.

Described as being in their “honeymoon phase,” the duo frequently showcases their affection through public displays of affection. “They’re always affectionate and openly expressing their love,” the source remarked. “Their current travel experiences are immensely enjoyable.”

Notably, Kanye West faced a significant controversy due to his publicly criticized remarks with antisemitic connotations. In 2022, he made statements that drew condemnation from Jewish organizations and led to social media suspensions. Consequently, he experienced the termination of key partnerships with major brands like Adidas, Balenciaga, and Gap.

Subsequently, in January, rumours of his marriage to Bianca Censori surfaced, while they were reports of a “small marriage ceremony.” However, neither West nor Censori have confirmed these claims. This development emerged two months after West’s formal divorce from Kim Kardashian.

