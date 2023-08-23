Kanye West Views New Wife Bianca Censori As ‘Perfect’ First Lady For 2024

Kanye West reportedly holds the belief that his newlywed wife, Bianca Censori, would be the ideal candidate for the position of First Lady.

According to a report, a source revealed that the rapper envisions Censori as his First Lady as he gears up for a potential presidential campaign in 2024. The source explained that despite his previous unsuccessful attempt in 2020, West’s current situation has improved significantly since his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

“While he didn’t achieve much success last time, he has taken a step back from the public eye and is in a much better place now that his divorce from Kim has been finalized,” the insider stated.

The source further conveyed that Kanye West intends to draw from his recent challenges, including controversies and his split from Kardashian, for his upcoming campaign. The rapper aims to showcase his human side to the public, portraying himself as someone who has faced and overcome difficulties.

The insider continued, “His divorce from Kim demonstrates his humanity and vulnerability, but his achievements beyond the anti-Semitic controversy provide a compelling narrative of triumph over adversity.”

Regarding his choice of Censori as a potential First Lady, Kanye West perceives her as fitting the role due to her ‘unconventional’ qualities.

“He believes Bianca possesses the qualities of an ideal First Lady – unique, intelligent, and fully supportive of him.”

