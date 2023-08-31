Kartik Aaryan’s Heartwarming Raksha Bandhan Celebration With Sister Kritika

Raksha Bandhan, a Festival Celebrating Sibling Bonds, is Marked Across India. The practice of tying the sacred thread on a sibling’s wrist and expressing gratitude for their steadfast support strengthens the bond even further.

Similar to many Indians, Bollywood celebrities also celebrated their siblings on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Prominent figures like Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan took to social media to exhibit their festive celebrations. Actor Kartik Aaryan was no exception.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan shared an endearing photo of his Raksha Bandhan celebration with his sister Kritika. Their furry companion, Katori Aaryan, was also included in the festivities. The image captures Kartik, donning a white kurta and distressed jeans, kneeling before his sister with folded hands, seeking her blessings. Kritika stands before him, holding a thaal in one hand and striking a dramatic pose with the other, symbolizing blessings.

In the frame, Katori looks adorable, standing on its hind legs next to Kartik, casting an eager glance at the sweets on Kritika’s plate. Kartik captioned the post with a heartwarming message: “Katori mithai ke liye (folded hands emoji) kar rahi, Main aashirwad ke liye. Happy Rakshabandhan.” Kartik’s followers may have previously seen Kritika on his social media platforms. For those unfamiliar, she is the sister of the accomplished actor and holds a profession as a doctor.

Kartik Aaryan, known for his role in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, marked a prolific year in 2023 with the release of three films. Starting with Shehzada, followed by a cameo in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and headlining the film Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. At 32, Kartik is currently filming Chandu Champion, slated for a 2024 release. Earlier reports stated that Kartik, in collaboration with director Anees Bazmee, will present Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 by February 2024.

