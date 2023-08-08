Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kelly Clarkson Spotted Moving Amid Divorce with Moving Trucks

Kelly Clarkson Spotted Moving Amid Divorce with Moving Trucks

Articles
Advertisement
Kelly Clarkson Spotted Moving Amid Divorce with Moving Trucks

Kelly Clarkson Spotted Moving Amid Divorce with Moving Trucks

Advertisement

Kelly Clarkson has been spotted overseeing moving trucks outside her Toluca Lake, California residence as she prepares to bid farewell to her $5.4 million mansion. The singer, famous for hits like “Since U Been Gone,” is embarking on a significant life change following her 2021 divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

In pursuit of a fresh start, Clarkson revealed her decision to relocate to the East Coast with her two children. Her eponymous talk show’s move to New York City aligns with this transition, marking a new chapter for the versatile television personality.

Amid the logistical preparations, Clarkson made an emotional adjustment by revising the lyrics of her 2015 ballad “Piece By Piece.” Originally penned as a tribute to her ex-partner, she courageously redirected the focus inward. Changing pronouns, the song transformed into a story of self-redemption. The altered lines, like “I collected me up” and “I filled the holes that you burned in me,” resonated powerfully during her Las Vegas performance, creating a cathartic and empowering moment for both her and her audience.

Also Read

Harry Styles Joins Kelly Clarkson’s Las Vegas Residency
Harry Styles Joins Kelly Clarkson’s Las Vegas Residency

In an exciting collaboration, Harry Styles has become a prominent feature in...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story