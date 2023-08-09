Kevin Costner Spotted Enjoying Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert In LA

Kevin Costner Spotted Attending Taylor Swift’s Electrifying Concert at Los Angeles’ Iconic SoFi Stadium.

Acclaimed actor Kevin Costner was observed in the audience at Taylor Swift’s captivating performance held at the renowned SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

This appearance coincided with the fifth night of Swift’s impressive six-show series at the NFL arena as part of ‘The Eras Tour’s California leg.’ Accompanied by a young girl who seemed to be his 13-year-old daughter, Grace Avery, Costner seamlessly blended in with the enthusiastic crowd.

Opting for a fashionable white button-down shirt, the star of Yellowstone thoroughly enjoyed the enthralling show, which engaged the audience for approximately three hours and 20 minutes, as documented by Setlist.fm.

By joining the ranks of Swift’s dedicated fans, Costner joins the ever-growing list of celebrities who have flocked to her sold-out concert tour since its commencement on March 17 in Arizona.

A diverse range of notable figures, including Josh Gad, Gigi Hadid, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan, Simu Liu, Eddie Vedder, and many others, have been captivated by Swift’s magnetic performances.

In terms of personal matters, Costner and Christine Baumgartner jointly initiated divorce proceedings on May 1. As this legal journey unfolds, their shared Santa Barbara estate, valued at $145 million, has become a central focus of change.

Baumgartner’s transition from the family home aligns with the terms of their prenuptial agreement and their commitment to ensuring a seamless adjustment for their three children.

According to an insider, she will temporarily inhabit a smaller residence on the property, ensuring stability for their children as they head back to school in the upcoming fall season.

