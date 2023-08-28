Kili Paul and Neema Paul’s Dance to ‘Kaavaalaa’ Goes Viral

Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul have set the digital stage alight with their shared passion for dance. The duo frequently treats their followers to captivating dance videos, often set to popular Indian tracks. Their most recent offering, a synchronized performance to the song “Kaavaalaa,” has once again enthralled their audience.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kili Paul commended the song’s enchanting flute music and dedicated the performance to his Tamil fans. Dressed in traditional Maasai attire, the siblings effortlessly groove to the rhythm of “Kaavaalaa,” showcasing impressive lip-syncing skills that enhance the video’s allure.

Take a look at the post below:

Posted on July 17, the video has garnered an astonishing 4.2 million views and continues to captivate viewers. The comments section is flooded with admirers expressing their appreciation for the captivating performance.

Check out the responses below:

“Love from India,” expressed an individual. Another commented, “Outstanding performance.” “Neema rocked this time,” wrote a third. A fourth shared, “Beautiful moves.” “Amazing as always,” posted a fifth.

“Kaavaalaa,” featured in the action comedy film “Jailer,” is an upbeat track picturized on Tamannah Bhatia and Rajinikanth. Sung by Anirudh Ravichander, who also composed the song, along with Shilpa Rao, the song’s lively energy is further uplifted by lyrics penned by Arunraja Kamaraj.

