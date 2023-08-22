Kili Paul and Neema Paul’s Viral Dance to ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’

Tanzanian siblings Kili and Neema Paul are setting the internet ablaze with their latest dance video. The duo, known for their creative content, have captured hearts as they groove to the lively Bollywood track “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke” from the 2001 action flick “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.” Sung by Udit Narayan and composed by Uttam Singh, the song’s lyrics were penned by Anand Bakshi and famously featured actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

In the viral video, the brother-sister pair showcases their dance prowess while clad in traditional attire, adding an extra layer of charm to their performance.

“90s Bollywood stars Like @iamsunnydeol really made my childhood. I watched a lot of Bollywood movies, and my dream was to be an actor, and now here I’m, pushing to reach my dream. I’m happy to be one of Bollywood content creators. One day, my dream will come true. Enjoy this old song,” wrote Kili Paul while sharing a dance video on his Instagram account.

Take a look at the post below:

Despite being shared some time ago, the video continues to make waves on Instagram, racking up an impressive 4.6 million views and counting. Enthusiastic viewers have flooded the comments section with their reactions, underscoring the Paul siblings’ global appeal and their ability to spread joy through dance.

Check out the responses below:

“Wah wah! Bahut khubsurat [Wow, wow! Very beautiful],” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Wow! It’s amazing.” “You both look so gorgeous and beautiful,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Indians love you.” Many even dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section to express their thoughts.

