Kim Cattrall Gives Nod Of Approval To Selena Gomez’s “Single Soon”

In a brief exchange on social media, Selena Gomez and Kim Cattrall, both stars of television shows set in New York City, displayed their mutual admiration.

Gomez, aged 31, playfully teased the upcoming release of her single “Single Soon” on Tuesday, sharing a video of herself dancing to music from Sex and the City. The caption accompanying the post read, “Single Soon this Friday!” Earlier this month, Gomez had announced that her single would be released on August 25. In the clip, Gomez incorporated music from the opening episode of Sex and the City, “Three’s a Crowd.” The video featured a scene where Samantha Jones, portrayed by Kim Cattrall, is heard speaking on the phone with an overly eager admirer. Gomez humorously impersonated Samantha, answering the phone in the character’s distinctive sing-song voice, saying, “Hellooo?”

A disembodied male voice responded, “It’s over, I told my wife [about us]!” Gomez’s Samantha responded with a nonchalant “Who is this?” before shrugging her shoulders and hanging up.

The video was later shared on X (formerly Twitter), where Cattrall, aged 67, came across it and re-shared it. Kim Cattrall commented, “I approve this message,” accompanied by a lipstick emoji.

The scene being referenced is from the episode “Three’s a Crowd,” where Samantha develops feelings for a married man. Later in the episode, the married man offers to leave his wife for Samantha, but she declines his offer for a romantic ending.

Despite her busy schedule, including her role in “Only Murders in the Building,” Gomez has continued her music endeavours. She plans to include “Single Soon” on her upcoming album, currently referred to as SG3.

Addressing her fans’ anticipation for new music, Gomez wrote on social media, “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now.”

“Single Soon” will mark Gomez’s first release since her 2021 Spanish-language EP, Revelación.

