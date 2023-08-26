According to royal experts, the reign of King Charles is beginning to be viewed as lackluster.

These assessments and admissions have been brought to public attention by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

In a recent article, Elser delved into the topic of King Charles’ reign and stated, “How can we truly gauge the profound shift in reign that we’ve undergone as we approach the one-year milestone since Her late Majesty departed this world to exchange betting advice with Einstein and Ada Lovelace?”

She observed that “it has been a year since Queen Elizabeth’s son and lifelong palace apprentice assumed the role of King Charles III.”

However, she posed the question, “Now that the festive decorations have long been put away and the tins of commemorative shortbread consumed, the query remains: How well is the King performing?”

“The prognosis? A ‘D’ for a rather dull showing, or for falling a bit short of expectations,” she concluded before concluding her piece.

