King Charles’ Support for Harry and Meghan Reached Limits

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have accepted that a return to the Royal Family is unlikely, given the recent developments. Former royal editor of the Sun, Charles Rae, suggests that the couple has become “total outcasts,” particularly with the removal of their HRH titles from the royal family website.

Rae explains that their actions have pushed King Charles to his limits, leading to their current status as “ostracized” individuals. Despite prior support, their relationship with the Royals seems strained. Upcoming royal events no longer include them, and their absence from the annual Balmoral Castle gathering for Queen Elizabeth II’s memorial is evident.

While the Royals were initially supportive of Harry and Meghan, events such as the Oprah interview and Netflix docuseries have strained relations. Rae speculates that even if they were to return, it wouldn’t be the same as before. The couple’s absence during the Queen’s anniversary and their participation in the Invictus Games in Germany underline their separation from royal events.

Rae concludes that their fate is of their own making, suggesting they’ve burned bridges that may not be rebuilt, even without Meghan.

