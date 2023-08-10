King Charles tied to his job this summer & holidays won’t be same

Former royal butler, Paul Burrell, has shared insights into how King Charles III’s summer plans will undergo significant adjustments due to his new role as monarch.

Burrell, speaking on behalf of Slingo, indicated that at 73 years old, the King will need to make considerable modifications to his customary routine during the months of August and September, given the responsibilities that come with his position.

According to Burrell, the shift from last year’s freedom to this year’s obligations as a monarch will be palpable. “Last year, he had the liberty to pursue his desires and travel without restrictions. However, this year, as a monarch, there will be notable changes,” Burrell explained.

He elaborated further on the King’s transformed situation, noting, “Now, as the monarch, he will receive his government red box every single day, following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth throughout her lifetime.”

Reflecting on the King’s transition, Burrell conveyed, “This adjustment might prove challenging for him because, as a monarch, he now has the duty to engage in work to some extent every day for the remainder of his life.”

Burrell empathetically underscored the emotional impact of this change on the King, acknowledging that the shift from anticipation to the reality of the role can be jarring.

“For someone who has long awaited this position, it can be quite a shock to suddenly realize that he is now tied to it,” Burrell commented.

Moreover, Burrell highlighted the lasting alteration in the King’s summer plans, differentiating them from those of other members of the royal family.

“Unlike other minor royals who enjoy a relatively unrestricted lifestyle, both the King and Queen will experience a transformative shift in their routines.

They will come to realize that their lives are no longer solely under their control, and their newfound responsibilities will redefine their sense of time,” Burrell concluded.

