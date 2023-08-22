KP Boards SSC-1 results 2023 announced

A formal ceremony was held at Chief Minister’s House.

Matric results of all boards announced simultaneously.

Success rate in exam held under BISE D.I.Khan was 88.07%.

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education have announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC-1) for the year 2023.

A formal ceremony in this regard was held here at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar with Chief Minister KP Muhammad Azam Khan as chief guest. For the first time in the history of the province matric results of all boards have been announced simultaneously.

According to the results, overall success rate in the examination under the BISE Peshawar was 86%. Adan Shahid of science group has secured the overall first position with 1086 marks.

Under BISE Abbottabad the success rate in examination was 82%. Amama Noor of Science group clinched first position with 1064 marks.

Under BISE Bannu, the success rate in the examination was 87%. Javed Khan from Science group secured overall first position with 1056 marks.

Overall success rate in the examination held under BISE D.I.Khan was 88.07%. According to the results Saira Bibi and Dua Zainab of Science group have clinched the first position in the board with the 1064 marks.

Under BISE Kohat, the overall success rate in the examination was 87.45%. as per details,Syed Adan Raza from science group secured overall first position in the board with 1048 marks.

Under the Malakand board, the success rate remained 91%. Muhammad Farooq of Science group obtained 1083 marks securing the overall first position in the board.

Overall success rate in the examination under BISE Mardan was 87%. Maheen Chand and Sarah Khan with 1075 marks clinched the overall first position.

Similarly overall success rate under BISE Swat was 88%. Jawad Alam of Science secured first position with 1073 marks.

Addressing the result announcement ceremony, Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan felicitated the students, their parents and teachers on their remarkable success and said that the students who succeeded in the board exams not only got the reward of their hard work but also made their parents and teachers proud.

