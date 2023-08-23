KP caretaker cabinet members assigned portfolios

The portfolios to caretaker ministers assigned by caretaker CM.

Feroze Jamal Kakakhel appointed as caretaker minister for information.

Ahmed Rasool Bangash has been allotted portfolios of Finance and Excise.

PESHAWAR: The caretaker government has allotted the portfolios to 14 ministers of the interim cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The portfolios to caretaker ministers were assigned by caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan.

According to the details, Barrister Feroze Jamal Kakakhel has been appointed as Caretaker Minister for Information, Culture, and Tourism. Justice (Rtd) Irshad Qaiser has been assigned as Minister In- charge of Jails, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Zakat.

Caretaker Minister Masood Shah has been given the portfolio of Establishment Administration, and Inter-Provincial Liaison. Dr. Najeebullah has been awarded the Ministry of Science, Technology and Sports.

Amir Abdullah has been given the portfolio of Merged Districts. Asif Rafiq has been assigned the portfolios of Environment and Forestry, Food, and Livestock. Mohammad Qasim Jan has been given the Ministry of Secondary and Higher Education.

Ahmed Rasool Bangash has been allotted the portfolios of Finance and Excise. Dr. Riaz Anwar will be the Advisor to the Caretaker Chief Minister on Health, Welfare, Population, and Labour. Dr. Sarfraz Ali Shah will be the Consultant C&W, Planning and Development, Public Health.

Zafarullah Khan will be the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister in charge of Irrigation and Housing.