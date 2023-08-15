KP Govt bans use of social networking apps in offices

The instructions issued by Establishment Department.

No government employee can participate in any media platform.

No public servant shall make any statement.

Advertisement

PESHAWAR: The government employees have been issued instructions regarding the use of social media in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP).

The caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has banned all government employees across the province from making political, professional discussions and discussing and analyzing the ideology of Pakistan on any social media platform.

The instructions issued by the Establishment Department state that no government employee can participate in any media platform without the express permission of the government.

The instructions state that the rules of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa civil servants prevent them from expressing views against the ideology and security of Pakistan.

The instructions state that according to Rule No. 25, no public servant shall make any statement which may affect the federal and provincial governments.

Also Read ATC reject PTI chairman’s bail in three cases Bail rejected over non-appearance. ATC judge Abu Al-Hasanat Zulqarnain pronounced a safe...

Advertisement

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf regime, the Prime Minister of that time had banned the use of social media by government employees, and the Establishment Division Office had issued a memorandum to prevent the disclosure of official information and documents.

All government servants were ordered to abide by the Government Servants Rules, 1964, which ordered government servants to refrain from any rhetoric or opinion.