KP Govt issues code of conduct for election gatherings

Home Department has formulated code of conduct.

Political parties shall apply for NOC from district administration.

Political activities will not be allowed in government buildings.

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department has issued a code of conduct for political parties and election gatherings.

The Home Department has formulated a code of conduct in the context of the law and order situation in the province.

The code of conduct states that political parties shall apply for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the district administration for corner meetings during the election campaign. The application for permission to hold meetings must specify the location, time, list of leaders, and number of audience.

The code of conduct also states that the local leadership will submit an affidavit not to block the road or street, not to disturb the flow of traffic to save the public from inconvenience, and to hold a rally by various political parties. It will not be at the same date, time, and place.

Permission for meetings will be subject to the approval of law enforcement agencies, corner meetings, and NOCs will be issued by the Deputy Commissioner for the meeting. Political activities will not be allowed in government buildings, playgrounds, and roads. The political parties will organize their political gatherings in the daylight.

In the code of conduct of the Home Department, it is written that the rally organizers will provide the video recording of the rally to the concerned police station.