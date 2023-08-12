In a remarkable disclosure that contradicts the official statements from the Kremlin, a collaboration between researchers and the names of more than 30,000 Russian soldiers who have met their demise in the ongoing Ukraine war.

The Russian government has acknowledged only a small fraction of this toll, admitting to no more than 6,000 casualties related to the Ukraine war.

This comprehensive investigation, led jointly by the independent Russian news outlet Mediazona and the BBC’s Russian service, painstakingly pieced together the identities of the fallen soldiers.

Each name has been rigorously verified, relying on scarce official announcements or cross-referencing with publicly available data, including posts on social media from grieving relatives containing information like burial dates and images of grave sites.

Contrary to the narrative presented by Moscow, these findings paint a somber picture. The notable increase in casualties among Russian troops involved in missile launchers and artillery, especially in the Zaporizhzhia region that houses Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, indicates a significant rise in losses during Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

The primary burden of the casualties appears to have fallen on recruits from the Wagner paramilitary group and Russian military prisoners. More than 5,600 coerced inmates who were pressed into service have been confirmed as deceased, underlining their disproportionately high vulnerability.

Additionally, the toll encompasses over 3,100 draftees who have suffered considerable losses, and extends to at least 2,400 identified Russian officers, including 284 officials with high-ranking positions.

The human toll of Russia’s aggressive intervention is undeniable. Despite efforts by military leaders to downplay the gravity of the situation in the Ukraine conflict, Col. Gen. Mikhail Teplinsky, the commander of Russia’s elite VDV Airborne Forces, conceded that 8,500 of his troops had sustained injuries, deftly avoiding discussion of the grim death count.

These revelations have sent shockwaves through the Russian military establishment, prompting attempts to suppress Teplinsky’s morale-boosting video message on state media.

The staggering scale of casualties has raised perplexing questions about Russia’s declared “special military operation,” leaving experts confounded by the glaring disparity between official figures and the on-the-ground evidence.

