KU adopts post-doctoral fellowship policy

KARACHI: The Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Karachi adopted the post-doctoral fellowship policy during its meeting held at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat.

The ASRB meeting was chaired by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and Prof Dr Anila Amber Malik prepared and presented the post-doctoral fellowship policy which was approved and implemented after the deliberated discussion by the participants of the meeting.

The ASRB meeting discussed eligibility and selection criteria for the post-doctoral fellowship in detail and also talked about its tenure and policy regarding how to review the post-doctoral fellowship program.

The members considered that a post-doctoral fellowship would be an excellent growth in the careers of the faculty, and it would be a facilitative step in the transition of research students to independent scholars. They believed that this fellowship program due to its numerous academic and research activities will further add to the professional development of faculty members and scholars.

Prof Dr Anila Malik informed the ASRB members that post-doctoral fellows would be engaged in different departments and institutes for the research/teaching and other academic activities in post-doctoral training, and post-doctoral fellow would be appointed for a definite time and on specific terms.

She proposed that candidate must be PhD holder and he or she can apply for the post-doctoral fellowship program just after the award of his/her PhD degree.

She shared that candidate must have at least two Higher Education Commission-recognized publications and must have a couple of presentations at national/international conferences after PhD.

According to her, a research proposal must be submitted by the post-doctoral fellowship applicant with the consent of a regular faculty member of the concerned department and institute as a mentor.

Dr Anila Malik mentioned that a mentor must have at least five years of post-PhD experience in academics and research, supervise a minimum of eight MPhil and PhD theses as a sole supervisor, and have 25 HEC-recognized publications in the relevant discipline. The mentor can take two post-doctoral fellows at a time.

Meanwhile, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi appreciated the hard work of Professor Dr Anila Malik in preparing the post-doctoral fellowship policy and hoped that this program would increase the capacity of the mentors and their fellows.

He shared that the research which would be conducted by these post-doctoral fellows would hopefully bring positive changes in society. He said that we can achieve our goals with dedication in the right direction.

