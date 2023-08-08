KU constitutes committee for establishment of Medical College

Medical College committee headed by Prof Dr Faiyaz.

KARACHI: The Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi constituted a committee for the establishment of the KU Medical College.

The KU Medical College committee comprised of the Convener Prof Dr Faiyaz H. M. Vaid, KU Dean of Faculty of Medicine Prof Dr Fareeda Islam, Prof Dr Iqbal Azhar, Prof Dr Basit Ansari, Dr Akmal Waheed, Prof Dr Farhat Hussain Jaffery from Karachi Medical and Dental College.

The committee would submit the legal formalities and requirements necessary for the establishment of the KU Medical College to the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi. He mentioned that the KU is in contact with various philanthropists and organizations for the establishment of its hospital as we want to start and complete this project at the earliest.

The KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi was addressing the Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony. The KU and the National Institute of Kidney and Urological Diseases Hospital, a project of the Kidney Foundation, signed MoU at the VC Secretariat to provide medical-related services which include emergency, cardiac, diagnostic, outpatient department, and radiological services to the KU faculty, employees and staff and their families.

The KU VC ProfDr Khalid Iraqi informed the participants of the meeting that the KU is going to announce the admission to the faculty of medicines next academic year. “The medical classes will be conducted on the campus while different hospitals will collaborate to fulfill other requirements necessary for the completion of the medical degree until the KU establishes its hospital.

He shared that recently renowned social worker and philanthropist Dr Nadira Panjwani had also assured to help the University’s administration in building a hospital on the campus.

The KU Senior Medical Officer Dr Wafa Altaf and the Director/Chief Executive Office of The Kidney Foundation Dr Sakina Batool Naqvi inked the MoU documents.

On this occasion, Dr Sakina Batool mentioned that the hospital is gradually adding more services to the hospital as well as improving the existing facilities.