KU, Gujrat University inks MoU to boost collaboration

KU VC and the UoG VC inked MoU documents at VC Secretariat.

Both universities would design and offer capacity-building courses.

Vice chancellors of both universities agreed to research partnership.

KARACHI: The University of Karachi and the University of Gujrat signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost collaboration by initially establishing a link between the departments of biotechnology, biochemistry, chemistry, fine arts, design, and architecture of both universities.

The KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the UoG VC Prof Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar inked the MoU documents at the VC Secretariat. The KU registrar, faculty members and deans of various departments, and the director of the office of innovation, research and commercialization were also present on this occasion.

As per the MoU, both universities would design and offer capacity-building courses and diplomas for civil society, academia, public sector organizations, and other stakeholders in the area of research and development.

The vice chancellors of both universities agreed to research partnership, report writing, peer review, and joint policy dialogues besides developing joint research proposals, and publications, and exchange cooperation.

According to the MoU, the proposed departments of both universities would jointly organize seminars, workshops, academic and professional meetings, and training.

On this occasion, the UoG VC Prof Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar informed the participants that the University of Gujrat was established in 2004 and since then it has patented more than a couple of dozen products to date.

He mentioned that they have produced patent products that are being used by FIFA for the football World Cup, hockey, cycle, and ordinance factory to name a few. He shared that the UoG is going to launch a degree-plus program in which students would be encouraged to learn useful skills while completing their degrees at the university.

Meanwhile, the KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that the role of universities is not only limited to awarding degrees, they are supposed to provide solutions to the problems of society.

He said that every university should aim that their students would be able to perform well in the market and it could be achieved if they dedicated and hardworking faculties.