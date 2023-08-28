KU national conference urges developing coexisting culture

The religious card is often misused in Pakistan.

Islam gives every person right to perform their worship freely.

All the people living in world should respect each other’s religion.

Advertisement

KARACHI: The speakers at the national conference organized by the University of Karachi on “interfaith harmony and co-existence: a solution to rising extremism and intolerance” urged to develop a coexisting culture in the country to avoid extremism and hate against other religions.

The President of Sanatan Dharma International Society Professor Dr Manouj Chauhan shared that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) has served humanity. He shared that it has been witnessed that religious card is often misused in Pakistan and this practice has been defaming the country across the globe. He mentioned that war between good and evil is an ongoing phenomenon and it will continue forever.

On this occasion, the KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Iraqi said that Islam gives every person the right to perform their worship freely according to their will. He mentioned we need to listen to and respect each other’s opinions to solve our problems.

“All the people living in the world should respect each other’s religion, and belief and do not disrespect their holy books and places of worship.”

Tushna Patel, the representative Parsi community on CM Sindh’s non-Muslim Welfare Committee, said that peace is a state of security and order within a community. Peace is a way of life in which we respect and love each other in spite of our cultural, religious, and political differences. Peace is essential for the progress of humanity and in general, peace is the absence of war.

Sardar Amar Singh said that all world religions teach peace, love, and brotherhood. The religious books of all religions reject linguistics, extremism, violence, and nihilism.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the member of the Islamic Ideological Council, Dr Umair Mehmood Siddiqui said that harmful and fabricated content created through social media is spreading chaos in Pakistan. He mentioned that people who do not have awareness are easily fall victim to it.

The KU Dean of Arts and Social Sciences Prof Dr Shaista Tabasim said that detailed and deliberated dialogues and discussion would be required to resolve the problem we are facing nowadays.

Also Read Sindh interim CM takes notice of rising malaria cases in province The Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh, Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqir, has taken...

Another speaker, Dr Moshin Naqvi expressed that we have to understand and adopt the culture of interfaith harmony, and students and educational institutions can play a crucial role in promoting interfaith harmony in society.