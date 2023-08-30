KU workshop urges to address climate-related challenges

Pakistan’s contribution to greenhouse gas emissions is almost zero.

KARACHI: To avoid the dire consequences of environmental pollution and challenges related to climate change we have to design and implement strict policies as well as make sure that proper investment has been allocated to address these problems.

Even though Pakistan’s contribution to greenhouse gas emissions is almost zero we have been affected a lot by climate change in the recent past. We have to take serious measures to avoid the consequences of pollution and climate change.

These views were expressed by the vice chancellor of the University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while addressing the one-day workshop on ‘analysis of pollution and climate change’, which was organized by the KU department of chemistry.

The event was held under the “Pak-UK Education Gateway Mobility Partnership Grant for Faculty” at the department’s auditorium. This workshop aimed to foster academic and research collaborations in the field of pollution and climate change with local and international partners.

The KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi shared that the West and developed nations had realized the situation and worked on the policies and framework to control the impact of pollution and climate change. He said that the West has adopted alternative energy sources to reduce air pollution and due to the implementation of effective policies and massive investment, they are not facing environmental pollution like we used to face regularly.

He further said that it is our responsibility to save our country from the dire consequences of environmental pollution, and as a nation, we have to play our role to eliminate environmental pollution.

On this occasion, KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi highlighted the importance of public awareness and actions required to prevent pollution and ultimately climate change.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the KU department of chemistry Prof Dr Rehana Saeed informed that Greenfield University of the United Kingdom and six different partner universities including the National University of Science and Technology, Islamabad, COMSATS University, Islamabad, Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology and NED University of Engineering and Technology, and Okara University have contributed to organized the event to highlight the issue.

Another speaker, a representative from HEC Islamabad Asif Hussian highlighted the role of the HEC in strengthening higher education and shared different funding opportunities provided by the HEC under different programs.