Kyle Richards Opens Up About Post-Separation Challenges

Kyle Richards is openly discussing how she’s been managing the media attention surrounding her divorce from Mauricio Umansky.

During an Amazon Live session, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star acknowledged the challenges she’s faced in navigating her relationship with her estranged husband. They officially separated in July after being together for 27 years.

When a fan inquired about their status, the 54-year-old responded, “That’s a very loaded question. You know this has been very hard to do [because] it’s playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye.” Richards emphasized that despite the circumstances, they genuinely care about each other. She mentioned their recent family vacation to Italy, indicating a cordial dynamic.

While Kyle Richards hinted at their amicable relationship, she chose not to delve into further specifics, explaining that it’s “just too much to deal with right now.”

Their separation announcement was made on July 3 through a statement, revealing that although they had been separated for a while, they were still living together. A close source shared, “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

Kyle Richards and Umansky’s connection dates back to 1994 when they first met at a pub. At that time, Richards had a 34-year-old daughter named Farrah Brittany (née Aldjufrie) from her previous marriage. They got engaged later that year and tied the knot in January 1996, going on to welcome three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

Umansky recently posted a family photo from their Italy trip on Instagram, captioning it “Summer Vacay 2023 on point.”

