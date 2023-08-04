lections will be held in Feb 24 if census approved: Kanwar Dilshad  

A meeting of CCI has been convened on August 5.

ISLAMABAD: Former Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad has said that if the Council of Common Interests (CCI) approves the census, the general elections will go on till February 15, 2024, at least.

He said that in case of gazette notification of the new census, the Election Commission is legally obliged to re-define the constituencies, for which the Election Commission will require an additional three months in addition to the constitutional period of three months.

It should be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said at the dinner of the allies that he will send the summary of the dissolution of the National Assembly to the President on August 9.

Informed sources say that the Prime Minister has approved the summary sent by the Ministry of Planning and Development in which a meeting of the CCI was demanded to approve the results of the digital census.

The statistics department has completed the process of the census and compiled its results which have now been sent to the CCI for approval at this constitutional forum. There may be a delay of general elections of less than three to four months.