Legendary orca from seaquarium, Lolita, dies

Lolita, the beloved orca that captured the hearts of many during her tenure at the Seaquarium, passed away on Friday while preparations were being made for her long-anticipated transfer from the Miami theme park.

Affectionately known as Toki by those advocating for her freedom, the 57-year-old orca had been grappling with health challenges since last fall when she fell ill with pneumonia.

Recent conversations with her training team revealed that her condition had taken a turn for the worse, attributed to a renal ailment.

The Seaquarium shared the news of her passing on social media, expressing sadness for the loss of an inspirational figure and recognizing her importance to the Lummi nation.

The Lummi people regarded her as part of their family in her natural habitat off the coast of Washington State, where she was captured at the age of four.

Advertisement

With support from Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, a non-profit organization named Friends of Toki had been collaborating with the Seaquarium to plan Lolita’s relocation to a sea pen off the Washington State coast.

Their unwavering efforts included upgrading equipment within her Seaquarium enclosure and enlisting a team of experts to ensure her well-being during the transition.

Despite the meticulous care she received, Toki’s health deteriorated rapidly in the last two days, ultimately leading to her unfortunate passing, believed to be associated with her renal condition.

Friends of Toki were in the process of getting ready for the monumental task of moving the 7,000-pound orca, implementing innovations such as a sling of car-size proportions to lift her onto a transport truck for the cross-country journey to Washington.

While this endeavor presented logistical challenges, given that the necessary permits and water rights were yet to be obtained, it marked a significant stride towards setting Lolita free from her enclosure.

The Seaquarium had faced criticism from federal animal inspectors and local authorities due to inadequate conditions, resulting in the suspension of the orca’s performances in 2021.

Advertisement

After the Dolphin Company took over Seaquarium operations in 2022, a decision was made that Lolita would never again participate in public performances.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Hurricane Hilary: Super floods loom over California & Mexico Category 4 Hurricane Hilary is racing towards Mexico's Baja California peninsula, prompting...