LHC bars ECP from taking final decision against Chairman PTI 

  • Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan heard petition.
  • Court directed ECP to continue proceedings.
  • Court recommended case be presented before larger bench.
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court(LHC) restrained the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from taking a final decision in contempt reference against the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI).

Lahore High Court judge Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan heard the petition of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief in which the action taken by the Election Commission has been challenged.

During the hearing,  the court directed the Election Commission to continue the proceedings but stopped it from taking a final decision on the petition.

The court referred the PTI chairman’s plea to the Chief Justice Lahore High Court and recommended that the case be presented before a larger bench for hearing.

In the petition filed through Sameer Khosa Advocate, it has been requested that the contempt proceeding of the Election Commission against the head of PTI should be annulled.

It has been further stated in the petition that the Election Commission is not a court, so it cannot use the power of contempt of court against anyone.

