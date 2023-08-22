LHC refers ECP contempt case against PTI chief to full bench

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday referred the case against Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman pertaining to contempt of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to the full bench, Bol News reported.

The LHC also stopped the ECP to announce verdict against the PTI chief in the case. Justice Muhammed Waheed Khan was hearing the reference.

The PTI chairman’s lawyer Sameer Khosa said summon notices were issued to the former prime minister for statements against the chief election commissioner. Upon failure to appear before the ECP, non-bailable warrants were issued against him, he said.

The lawyer said the ECP fixed date for indicting his client, while it was a court’s prerogative and the ECP was an institution. Hence, the court should declare all the measures and actions regarding the contempt of ECP null and void, he said.

Justice Waheed Khan said the ECP should continue its actions, but should not decide a verdict till the verdict was announced by the high court. The court issued notices to all the parties in the case including the election commission.

The LHC inquired why one of the two suspects was issued the show cause notice. The ECP lawyer said the other accused was pardoned for his seeking apology. The judge said it was a clear case of prejudice.