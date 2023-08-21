LHC restores verdict barring Pervaiz Elahi’s arrest

The LHC had barred from arresting Pervaiz Elahi in any case.

LHC restored verdict barring arrest of Pervaiz Elahi in any case.

The court rejected the appeal of the Punjab government.

Accountability court extended Elahi’s remand till Aug 29.

Advertisement

Lahore High Court (LHC) has restored the decision of a single-member bench barring the arrest of PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in any case or inquiry.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Waheed Khan heard the appeal of the Punjab government challenging the single-member bench’s decision barring arrest of the former Punjab chief minister in any case or inquiry.

During the hearing, Pervaiz Elahi’s lawyer, Barrister Ali Zafar, said the senior politician was kept in jail for two days despite being granted bail by the court. Two days later the notification of Pervaiz Elahi’s detention was issued, he said, adding that the government delayed releasing him deliberately.

Justice Waheed Khan told that Advocate General Punjab that there was a problem in arresting a suspect in one case after another despite being released.

“You don’t investigate one case so that the accused can be arrested in another case after being released,” the judge said. “Is it not ill-intention to run like this on the part of the government? Should the court not give relief to the accused in such a case,” the judge asked.

Advocate General Punjab said the single-member bench ruled against the law and constitution. He said the judge gave relief not sought and the submission of surety bonds was not even required. He said preliminary bail cannot be granted in the presence of interim bail plea.

Advertisement

The bench rejected the government’s appeal against not arresting Pervaiz Elahi in any case. The single-member bench had restrained authorities from arresting the former Punjab chief minister in any fresh case or inquiry.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, FIA and others have been made parties in the intra-court appeal A single judge of the High Court decided to grant bail to Elahi on July 14.

Earlier today, an accountability court extended the remand of PTI President Pervaiz Elahi till August 29 in a case related to awarding illegal contracts.

The former chief minister appeared in court as Judge Zubair Shahzad Kayani conducted hearing. National Accountability Bureau (NAB) requested the PTI leader’s physical remand be extended by another 14 days. The court gave a remand extension till August 29.