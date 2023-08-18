Advertisement
Edition: English
LHC seeks reply over hike in fuel prices 

LHC seeks reply over hike in fuel prices 

  • Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed of LHC heard petition.
  • Petitioner said hike fuel prices will enhance inflation.
  • He requested court to annul increase in  fuel prices.
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued notices to the federal government, Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), and others on the petition against the increase in the prices of petroleum products.

A hearing was held in the Lahore High Court on the petition against the increase in the prices of petroleum products.  Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed of Lahore High Court heard the petition.

The petitioner said in the statement that the prices of petroleum products are being increased in the country compared to the global market.

The petitioner said that the increase in the prices of petroleum products will enhance inflation in the country. The petitioner requested the court to annul the increase in the prices of petroleum products.

The Lahore High Court issued notices to the federal government, OGRA, and others and sought their response.

