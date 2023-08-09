Lily Allen Opens Up About Loneliness While Making Public Appearance

Lily Allen made a stunning appearance in public following her candid revelation about struggling with feelings of loneliness.

Currently in the final weeks of her acclaimed role in the play “The Pillowman,” Lily chose an elegant ensemble as she left The Duke Of York Theatre after her performance on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old singer opted for a sheer black dress layered over matching lingerie, showcasing her slender physique.

Yet, Lily has acknowledged that her busy work schedule has taken a toll on her relationship with her children, with whom she has not been in contact for several weeks.

Residing in New York City with her husband David Harbour and her daughters Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 10 (from her previous marriage to builder Sam Cooper), Lily’s central role in the revival of Martin McDonagh’s “The Pillowman” at London’s Duke Of York Theatre has kept her separated from her family throughout its ongoing three-month duration.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Lily openly discussed her battle with loneliness, further exacerbated by her children’s attendance at a summer camp in the United States.

