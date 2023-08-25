Advertisement
Lone ‘Immigrant’ Wolf Restores Forest Ecosystem

In 1997, a lone wolf’s journey across an ice bridge linking Canada and Michigan’s Isle Royale brought profound ecological transformation. Plagued by disease and inbreeding, the island’s wolf population faced decline. However, this immigrant wolf, affectionately known as “The Old Gray Guy,” catalyzed a chain reaction that revitalized the ecosystem.

A study in Science Advances revealed that the immigrant wolf, unrelated to the existing population, became a breeding force, siring 34 pups and improving genetic diversity. By preying on moose, voracious herbivores, the wolf pack restored balance in the forest. Balsam firs, integral to the ecosystem, rebounded as moose numbers declined.

Over a decade, the ecosystem flourished, but later inbreeding caused regression. A restoration program in 2018 rejuvenated the system, yielding approximately 30 wolves and nearly a thousand moose on the island. The study suggests that introducing even a few individuals can rescue imperiled predator populations and enhance ecosystems, offering valuable insights for conservation efforts worldwide.

