Loose Alligator Spotted Outside Michigan Apartment Building

A Michigan woman had an unexpected encounter when she glanced out of her apartment and laid eyes on an alligator, a non-native creature. The Romulus Police Department shared on Facebook that the perplexed woman reached out to them about an “alligator or crocodile” meandering around the apartment premises.

After being prompted to send a photo as proof, the woman complied, providing evidence of the alligator’s presence. Officers and a professional trapper were promptly dispatched to the north side of Romulus to manage the situation.

Deputy Chief Derran Shelby mentioned that the 4-foot alligator’s origins and mode of arrival remain a mystery. Nonetheless, the reptile was safely collected from the apartment complex. The gator, whose mouth was secured shut, posed no threat to the public.

Shelby revealed that plans are underway to relocate the alligator to a more suitable habitat. The incident has left both authorities and the community bewildered about how an alligator ended up in such an unlikely setting.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement

Also Read Alligator Goes on Keyscapade, Florida Man Left Stranded The alligator steals keys and tries to make a getaway. Human intervenes...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.