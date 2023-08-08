Advertisement
Edition: English
Loose Sheep Interrupts CFL Football Game

Articles
A Canadian Football League (CFL) game in Saskatchewan took an unexpected twist when a sheep escaped onto the field during halftime.

The sheep, initially brought to the stadium for a youth rodeo as part of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Country Night, broke free during the Roughriders’ game against the Ottawa Redblacks.

The sheep led stadium staff on a lively chase around the field before finally being captured. Although identified as a ewe by the Roughriders, some fans online affectionately referred to the animal as the “rally ram” after the team scored a touchdown shortly after the sheep was corralled.

The unexpected visitor added a memorable moment to the CFL game, combining sports and unexpected animal antics.

Take a look at the post below:

