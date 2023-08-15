Advertisement
LPG price increases by Rs 10 per kg in Pakistan

  • LPG in world market increased by $92 to $556 per metric ton.
  • A domestic cylinder has become expensive by Rs 120.
  • LPG is being sold at Rs 255 per kg in hilly areas.
KARACHI: The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Association has announced an increase in the price of LPG by Rs 10 per kilogram and the new price is Rs 220 per kg.

Chairman of LPG Association Irfan Khokhar said in a statement that marketing companies have increased the price of LPG by Rs 10 to Rs 220.

He said that the price of LPG in the world market has increased by $92 to $556 per metric ton.

After the increase in LPG prices, a domestic cylinder has become expensive by Rs 120 and a commercial cylinder by Rs 450 in Pakistan, while LPG is being sold at Rs 255 per kg in hilly areas.

It should be noted that there is a possibility of a change in the prices of petroleum products today.

