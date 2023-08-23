Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Man Bitten by Snake Travels 1,300 km for Treatment

Man Bitten by Snake Travels 1,300 km for Treatment

Articles
Advertisement
Man Bitten by Snake Travels 1,300 km for Treatment
Advertisement

In a remarkable tale of survival and determination, a 20-year-old youth named Sunil Kumar from Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, overcame the odds after being bitten by a snake in Gujarat on August 15. Sunil, a hardworking laborer in Rajkot, Gujarat, initially sought treatment at a local health center but soon found himself in a critical condition, slipping into unconsciousness.

Fearing for his life, Sunil’s concerned family took an extraordinary step – they embarked on a 1,300-kilometer journey from Gujarat to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Securing an Advanced Life Support ambulance for Rs 51,000, they traversed the challenging distance to reach Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital (LLR) in Kanpur.

Upon arrival at LLR Hospital, Sunil was immediately placed on a ventilator and began receiving treatment. Dr. B.P. Priyadarshi, a senior physician at LLR, shared that Sunil’s condition had been extremely critical due to the neuro-toxic effects of the snake venom. However, the medical team’s efforts bore fruit, and gradually Sunil started showing signs of improvement. Just recently, on Saturday, he was successfully weaned off the ventilator and transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for further care.

Sunil’s resilience and the dedicated efforts of the medical professionals have turned the tide in his favor. Hailing from Rari village in Fatehpur, he had journeyed a long and arduous path to recovery, proving that the human spirit can triumph even in the face of life-threatening challenges.

Also Read

Two-Headed Snake Born at English Pet Store
Two-Headed Snake Born at English Pet Store

A remarkable occurrence has taken place at a pet store in England,...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story