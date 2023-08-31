Man City and Wolves Nearing Agreement on Midfielder Transfer

The £47.3 million transfer is not finalized but includes no additional fees.

City’s earlier £60 million bid for Nunes was rejected; Wolves sought more.

Nunes, 25, wants to join City and has been absent from recent training. Advertisement

Manchester City and Wolves appear to have reached a preliminary agreement for the transfer of midfielder Matheus Nunes, with a reported fee of £47.3 million. However, this arrangement is yet to be formalized and lacks any supplementary add-ons. The negotiation comes after City’s initial bid for the Portuguese player was turned down earlier, as Wolves had been seeking a sum surpassing £60 million for his services.

Nunes, aged 25, has expressed his desire to join Manchester City and has notably been absent from recent training sessions. The potential move aligns with his aspiration to play under the guidance of manager Pep Guardiola. Interestingly, there is a separate transaction concurrently in progress, involving Wolves securing England Under-21 talent Tommy Doyle on loan from City. The loan deal encompasses an option for Wolves to purchase Doyle for £4.3 million in the future. Moreover, City stands to benefit from a substantial sell-on clause as part of this agreement.

The two impending transactions mark a deviation from City’s earlier stance, where they hesitated to meet Wolves’ initial valuation of over £60 million for Nunes. City’s pursuit of midfield reinforcement was underway even before Kevin de Bruyne suffered a hamstring injury that could sideline him for up to four months. Prior to the focus on Nunes, City had considered West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta as an option. However, Paqueta’s candidacy was marred by the revelation of a Football Association investigation into potential breaches of betting regulations involving the Brazilian midfielder.

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil, following Tuesday’s Carabao Cup victory over Blackpool, had conveyed his expectation that Nunes would remain with the club beyond the transfer deadline on Friday. This statement seemingly contradicts the ongoing negotiation between Wolves and City over the midfielder’s transfer. As both clubs navigate the complexities of these transactions, the football community awaits the finalization of the deals and their potential implications for both teams’ respective midfield setups.

