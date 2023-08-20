Manzoor Pashteen, Iman Mazari, others booked over PTM protest

Case has been lodged in Tarnol Police Station.

Iman Mazari and Ali Wazir had been arrested by ICT Police on Sunday.

A case has been officially lodged at Tarnool police station in connection with a protest staged by the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) workers.

The case targets individuals including Iman Mazari, Chairman of PTM Manzoor Pashteen, and other accused, among them Ali Wazir.

A copy of the First Information Report (FIR) has been released to the public, shedding light on the charges.

The FIR enlists several sections of the law, specifically 506, 148, 195, 440, 149, 1188, 343, 353, and 186.

The incident revolves around a confrontation between protesters and both the police and other law enforcement personnel.

The protesters were attempting to make their way towards Islamabad, as per the details within the FIR.

When halted by the police, the participants resorted to obstructing the GT road by placing containers and vehicles in the middle of the thoroughfare, the FIR says.

Further states that the GT Road was effectively immobilized when a rally commenced in the heart of the roadway.

Participants, some of whom were armed, reportedly engaged in threatening the police and even physically attacking them, it added.