Maryam Nawaz inquires health of victim Rizwana

  • Maryam Nawaz met Rizwana at General Hospital.
  • She said her aim to expose the cruelty of Rizwana.
  • She said education and safety is responsibility of state.
ISLAMABAD: Chief Organizer Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz after visiting Rizwana, a housemaid who was allegedly tortured by the wife of a civil judge, said that no matter how powerful someone is, he should be brought under the law.

Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz met Rizwana, the victim of torture, at the General Hospital.

While talking to the media on this occasion, Maryam Nawaz said “I don’t know how many cases like Rizwana are silenced due to fear. I felt a lot of pain and suffering over Rizwana’s case.”

Maryam Nawaz also said that she aims to expose the cruelty of Rizwana. She said the education and training, and safety of children is the responsibility of the state.
She further said that no matter how powerful someone is, he should be brought under the law.

It should be noted that the case of Rizwana, a 14-year-old girl victim of violence, came to light on July 24. The girl’s mother accused the judge’s wife of violence. When the girl was taken to the hospital, her head wound was infected with worms. And both arms were broken and she was terrified.

