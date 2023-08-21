Mayor Karachi inaugurates Johar Chowrangi underpass

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Monday inaugurated 1100 x 19 metre Gulistan e Johar Underpass in Karachi, Bol News reported.

Talking to media, Murtaza Wahab said inaugurating the underpass was crucial as they had to repair the service lane on both sides of the Johar Chowrangi Underpass. Inauguration of the underpass reflected that the Pakistan Peoples Party was busy in resolving the issues of people, he said.

He said now one after another projects would be inaugurated as scores of projects were nearing completion in 60 days. He said the development and construction work of Karachi would continue.

Those who were in the past, if they had worked, this situation would not have happened, he said.

“PPP is determined not to cry of lack of authority but to work. We will fix the roads of Karachi city. Hopefully, the coming time will be better for our city. Rs2.1 billion were spent on three important projects of Karachi,” Murtaza Wahab said.

The PPP leader said whenever they went to the leadership, they took quick decisions. The area belonged to Cantonment Board Faisal, the PPP believed in working without discrimination, he said.