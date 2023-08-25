Mayor Karachi urges Caretaker PM to release funds for mega projects

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab called on Caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Friday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and briefed him on issues faced by the city.

The prime assured that the federal and provincial governments would extend their cooperation to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to help resolve the issues confronting Karachi city.

PM Kakar said that being an industrial and commercial hub, Karachi had a significant role in Pakistan’s economic development. He assured to solve the problems of Karachi.

During the meeting, Karachi Mayor briefed the prime minister about the administrative affairs of Karachi.

The prime minister said during his maiden visit to Karachi as caretaker prime minister, he assured to resolve issues faced by traders on a priority basis during an interaction with them.

Mayor Karachi appealed for cooperation from the federal government in the development projects in the city. He said the federal government should release immediate funds for Karachi’s mega projects.

He said Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan. He said Karachi will develop with the help of all governments. ​

Earlier this week, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was on a two-day visit to Karachi where he met political leaders and members of the business community to discuss the political and economic situation.

The prime minister held a meeting on Wednesday with traders from small and medium enterprises at the Governor House.

PM Kakar assured that the interim government would make maximum efforts to address the issues faced by the business community of Karachi. The traders complained economic and security conditions in the city.

The prime minister said keeping in view the limited time and mandate, the caretaker government would put in all-out efforts to make a beginning for a new Karachi and Pakistan.

He assured the business community that the Sindh chief secretary and other administrative officers would keep them on board for formulating a mechanism to resolve their issues.

The prime minister assured to solve the problems and sought a report from the concerned officers on the worsening law and order situation.

The traders complained that expensive electricity, petrol, gas and electricity crisis have destroyed businesses. They demanded to take immediate action to solve the problems as the economic conditions have worsened.