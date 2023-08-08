Megan Thee Stallion on Delayed Tory Lanez Sentencing

Megan Thee Stallion is grappling with the haunting memories of the night Tory Lanez shot her. As Lanez faced sentencing after being found guilty on multiple counts related to Megan’s accusations, the 28-year-old rapper chose not to attend court. In a statement, she revealed her struggle to be near Lanez, the person responsible for shooting her in the foot during a 2020 altercation.

Megan expressed that she hasn’t found any peace since the traumatic incident, criticizing Lanez for trivializing her emotional trauma and evading accountability. She condemned his attempts to blame external factors, including his childhood trauma and the system, rather than taking responsibility.

While Lanez’s sentencing was initially scheduled for Monday, it was postponed to Tuesday due to a lengthy hearing. Prosecutors are pushing for a 13-year prison term for Lanez, who was convicted on charges of first-degree assault, carrying a concealed and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and negligently discharging a firearm.

