Meghan Markle desires return to Hollywood 

Prince Harry six-word response to Meghan Markle’s wish to keep her royal titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are retaining their official royal titles for...
Meghan Markle is eager to reestablish her Hollywood celebrity status and regain popularity in the public eye.
The Duchess of Sussex reportedly longs for her days as a Hollywood star and is actively planning a comeback.
According to an insider, “Harry has been clear that he never desired media attention… he would be content to step away. I believe he would be happy to live in Botswana, as long as he had financial stability. On the other hand, Meghan actually enjoys the spotlight,” a source “with insights from their time at Spotify” discloses.
Following the couple’s loss of a multi-million dollar deal with Spotify due to Meghan’s purportedly limited audio talent, the mother-of-two is striving to make a return to Hollywood and captivate her audience once again.
“Meghan and her team are putting in considerable effort. The outcome is likely to be surprising; it won’t conform to everyone’s expectations. It will reflect Meghan’s true self.”
