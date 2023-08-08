Meghan Markle destructive actions revealed King Charles backbone

Meghan Markle relationship with the Royal Family has reached a significant low point, according to an expert’s assessment.

As the Duchess of Sussex marked her 42nd birthday, the silence from the Royals across the ocean indicates a distressing situation.

Exclusive insights shared with the Daily Star by expert Eric Schiffer suggest, “The absence of any birthday wishes from the Royal family towards Meghan is a clear indication that her connection with the royals has deteriorated significantly.”

Schiffer adds, “The Royal Family’s enduring emotional distress caused by the Sussexes is leaving a lasting impact, implying that the prospect of a reconciliation and Meghan’s return to the royal fold might just be a mere fantasy.”

On a different note, Kinsey Schofield points out that the Royal Family’s move demonstrates a display of resilience.

Schofield remarks, “I think it highlights the Royal Family’s strength and integrity. Over the past few years, Harry and Meghan’s actions have been self-centered and detrimental.”

“It’s plausible and probably wise, as advised by their public relations experts, for the Royal Family to distance themselves from Harry and Meghan,” she adds.

Meghan celebrated her 42nd birthday on August 4, sharing the occasion with Prince Harry through a dinner date in Montecito.

