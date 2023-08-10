Meghan Markle encouraged to be creative as Royals distance themselves

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a shift in their position within the Royals, as changes in titles on the official website become apparent.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s established ‘brand’ is reportedly undergoing a transformation due to recent developments from the Royal Family abroad.

According to insights shared by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, noteworthy alterations have occurred on the royal website. Notably, the Sussexes now find themselves listed below the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra.

Fitzwilliams pointed out that this adjustment signifies a distinct distancing of the Royal Family from the couple.

He elaborated, stating, “This change clearly illustrates that the Royal Family is deliberately creating a separation between themselves and the Sussexes.”

Furthermore, Fitzwilliams highlighted that the identity of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is currently closely intertwined with their royal status.

He commented on the challenge they face: “Their brand is currently intrinsically associated with their royal affiliation. Their task lies in demonstrating their capacity to excel independently in endeavors of their own making.”

In regards to the removal of Harry’s HRH (His Royal Highness) titles, Buckingham Palace addressed the matter with Express.co.uk, stating, “The Royal Family website encompasses an extensive array of content that delves into the life and contributions of the Royal Family.”

“In light of the passing of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, there have been ongoing reviews and periodic updates to the content. Some content may be outdated until this process is concluded,” the statement clarified.

